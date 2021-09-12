20-year-old woman raped by live-in partner’s relative, friends in Ludhiana

A man has been booked for asking his brother-in-law and friends to rape his live-in partner on Saturday. When the victim resisted, she was beaten up.

The victim had been living in the same house as the accused’s wife and kids for the last eight months. The accused has been identified as Rohit of Dhandhra Enclave, and his accomplices are yet to be identified.

The woman said that Rohit’s brother-in-law who had come from Delhi had raped her a week ago and two of his friends had raped her one month ago.

An FIR has been registered under Sections 376 (rape) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the accused.