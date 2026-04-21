21 die as overloaded bus rolls down hill, hits auto in Udhampur

At least 21 people were killed and over 50 injured when an overloaded private bus plunged nearly 100 feet down a hillside, crushing an autorickshaw before landing upside down on the road below, in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district on Monday, officials said.

A view of wrecked remains of a bus at the site of the accident, in which several people lost their lives and many others get injured, in Udhampur on Monday. (ANI)

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The 42-seater bus carrying 63 passengers, including women and students, was on its way from Ramnagar to Udhampur. “The accident took place around 9.30 am at Kaghote Morh, around 23 km from Udhampur,” additional deputy commissioner Prem Singh Chib told Hindustan Times.

“Two vehicles were involved in the accident. The bus plunged down the slope as the driver lost control while negotiating a curve and hit an autorickshaw as it fell on the road below. Fifteen passengers were found dead at the mishap site, six others succumbed to their injuries in the hospital,” said the ADC.

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the loss of lives in the accident. Modi also announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh each for the families of those killed and ₹50,000 for those injured.

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{{^usCountry}} Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha and chief minister Omar Abdullah assured the families of the deceased and those injured of all possible assistance. Omar also announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased, ₹1 lakh for those seriously injured and ₹25,000 for those who sustained minor injuries in the accident. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha and chief minister Omar Abdullah assured the families of the deceased and those injured of all possible assistance. Omar also announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased, ₹1 lakh for those seriously injured and ₹25,000 for those who sustained minor injuries in the accident. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The rescue operation proved extremely challenging as the vehicle had been reduced to a mangled heap of iron, with its top portion almost completely torn off. An army convoy passing along the hilly stretch led the rescue operations while the locals too pitched in. “Rescue teams and ambulances were immediately mobilised and within one hour we shifted victims to hospitals,” said ADC Chib. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The rescue operation proved extremely challenging as the vehicle had been reduced to a mangled heap of iron, with its top portion almost completely torn off. An army convoy passing along the hilly stretch led the rescue operations while the locals too pitched in. “Rescue teams and ambulances were immediately mobilised and within one hour we shifted victims to hospitals,” said ADC Chib. {{/usCountry}}

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“Of the 57 injured, three were critical. While two were referred to the Jammu government medical college, one was shifted to Command Hospital in Udhampur,” he added. The remaining injured are undergoing treatment at the Udhampur medical college and the Ramnagar district hospital,” added Chib.

“Since it was morning, daily commuters such as employees, students and labourers were all on board. As the bus tumbled down a rocky slope, its roof was completely torn off,” DIG Shiv Kumar Sharma said, adding that the locals extended significant help during the rescue operations.

Police teams, including the senior superintendent of police, the station house officer (SHO) of Ramnagar and other officers, visited the spot. “The vehicle was later straightened using a hydraulic crane,” the DIG added.

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“This is a very tragic incident, and we stand in solidarity with the families who have lost their loved ones. Jammu and Kashmir Police stand with them in this hour of grief,” said the DIG.

The ADC said though there were no crash barriers at the curve but the road was not in a bad shape and the bend was also not too sharp. “At this stage, it would be premature to say whether a tyre burst or rash driving caused the mishap. We could clearly see the marks of tyres. Apparently, the driver had tried to apply brakes but it was too late by then,” said Chib.

Sachin Gupta, a local said the autorickshaw driver saw the bus hurtling down on his vehcile. “Though he tried to avoid the impact, the bus hit the rear portion of the auto-rickshaw and turned turtle,” said Gupta.

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An army soldier, who was leading his team for an exercise from Udhampur to Ramnagar, said they swung into action immediately after noticing the civilian vehicle rolling down the hill. “I was leading my team when the accident occurred on the way. The vehicle fell from a height of nearly 100 feet. We immediately secured the area and launched the rescue operation,” the soldier added.

“Pained to hear about the loss of lives due to a bus accident in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir. I extend my heartfelt condolences to those who have lost their near and dear ones,” Modi said in a post on X. “I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. An ex gratia of ₹2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each of those who lost their lives in the tragic mishap. The injured would be given ₹50,000,” the post said.

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In a post on X, LG Sinha said, “Tragic road accident in Udhampur is heartbreaking. My deepest condolences to bereaved families. May God grant them strength. Praying for a speedy recovery of the injured.” Sinha said he directed the district administration, police, the state disaster response force and the health department to provide every possible assistance to those affected.

In a post on X, Omar said, “The government stands firmly with the victims and their families in this hour of grief, and that all necessary assistance is being extended.” Former chief minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti also expressed grief over the incident.

Earlier, Union minister Jitendra Singh said he spoke to Udhampur deputy commissioner Minga Sherpa after the accident. “The rescue operation has been immediately undertaken. Heavy casualties are expected. All possible assistance is being provided. The injured will be shifted for medical aid. Arrangements being made to airlift the seriously injured,” the minister said.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ravi Krishnan Khajuria ...Read More A principal correspondent, Ravi Krishnan Khajuria is the bureau chief at Jammu. He covers politics, defence, crime, health and civic issues for Jammu city. Read Less

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