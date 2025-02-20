21 persons injured in road mishaps given cashless medical treatment

Haryana’s additional chief secretary (ACS, home) Sumita Misra on Wednesday said that the unique initiative by the state police to provide a cashless facility of ₹1.5 lakh to those injured in road accidents has so far benefitted 21 persons. Haryana’s additional chief secretary (ACS, home) Sumita Misra. (File)

The ACS said that under this scheme, medical treatment facilities were being provided in government-empanelled hospitals by the national health authority, local police and state health department.

After the hospital management uploads the data of the injured person in its software and informs the concerned police station, the latter has to confirm within six hours whether the person is injured in a road accident or not.

After confirmation, the injured person is provided cashless treatment facility. Misra said that this treatment facility will be available under Section 162 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

She also instructed the police officers to give special emphasis on installing traffic warning signs on national highways and state highways, in which signs like accident-prone zones and cat’s eye on dangerous mode should be installed. People should also be made aware of following traffic rules. She said the common man should come forward to help the victims of road accidents.

.