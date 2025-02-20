Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Feb 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

21 persons injured in road mishaps given cashless medical treatment

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 20, 2025 06:42 AM IST

The ACS said that under this scheme, medical treatment facilities were being provided ingovernment-empaneled hospitals by the national health authority, local police and state health department

Haryana’s additional chief secretary (ACS, home) Sumita Misra on Wednesday said that the unique initiative by the state police to provide a cashless facility of 1.5 lakh to those injured in road accidents has so far benefitted 21 persons.

Haryana’s additional chief secretary (ACS, home) Sumita Misra. (File)
Haryana’s additional chief secretary (ACS, home) Sumita Misra. (File)

The ACS said that under this scheme, medical treatment facilities were being provided in government-empanelled hospitals by the national health authority, local police and state health department.

After the hospital management uploads the data of the injured person in its software and informs the concerned police station, the latter has to confirm within six hours whether the person is injured in a road accident or not.

After confirmation, the injured person is provided cashless treatment facility. Misra said that this treatment facility will be available under Section 162 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

She also instructed the police officers to give special emphasis on installing traffic warning signs on national highways and state highways, in which signs like accident-prone zones and cat’s eye on dangerous mode should be installed. People should also be made aware of following traffic rules. She said the common man should come forward to help the victims of road accidents.

.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 20, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On