21-lakh relief for parents of trucker killed in Pinjore road mishap

A year after a 28-year-old man was killed in a collision between two trucks in Pinjore in May 2024, the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) has awarded a compensation of ₹21.22 lakh to his bereaved parents. The tribunal ordered the respondents — truck driver Sanjay Kumar, owner Sant Singh and insurer Reliance General Insurance Company Limited — to jointly pay ₹ 21.22 lakh to Bimlesh’s parents. (Getty Images/Purestock)

Victim Bimlesh Kumar’s parents, Shanti Devi, 64, and Upendra Mandal, 70, who hail from Bihar, had approached the tribunal in July last year.

In their petition, they narrated that on May 31, 2024, around midnight, Bimlesh was driving his truck from Baddi towards Pinjore.

As he reached near Garira village in Pinjore, a truck bearing a Haryana registration number, driven by Sanjay Kumar, approached from the wrong side of the road at high speed and without observing traffic rules. It collided head-on with Bimlesh’s truck.

The collision left Bimlesh severely injured. Bystanders and eyewitnesses quickly rushed him by ambulance to GMCH, Sector 32, Chandigarh, where he was declared brought dead.

The incident was reported to the police, and an FIR was registered against the offending truck driver under Sections 279 and 304-A of the Indian Penal Code at the Pinjore police station.

At the time of the accident, Bimlesh was employed as a truck driver by Balbir Singh of Nalagarh, Solan district, Himachal Pradesh.

Allowing the petition, the tribunal ordered the respondents — truck driver Sanjay Kumar, owner Sant Singh and insurer Reliance General Insurance Company Limited — to jointly pay ₹21.22 lakh to Bimlesh’s parents.

The petitioners will also receive 6% interest per annum on the compensation amount from the date of filing the claim petition until the full realisation of the amount.