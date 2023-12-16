close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / 21-year-old Army lieutenant killed, Captain injured in Jalandhar road crash

21-year-old Army lieutenant killed, Captain injured in Jalandhar road crash

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
Dec 17, 2023 05:52 AM IST

The deceased was identified as lieutenant Akshat, 21, a resident of Hisar, while the injured is Captain Yuvraj Singh Chaudhary, 25, both posted with the 18 Sikh regiment. Captain Chaudhary is undergoing treatment at the military hospital.

An Army lieutenant died while a Captain was left with multiple injuries after their car overturned after hitting a tree on the roadside near Patara village in Jalandhar amid heavy fog on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

Senior army officials taking the body of lieutenant Akshat after post-mortem. (HT Photo)
Senior army officials taking the body of lieutenant Akshat after post-mortem. (HT Photo)

The deceased was identified as lieutenant Akshat, 21, a resident of Hisar, while the injured is Captain Yuvraj Singh Chaudhary, 25, both posted with the 18 Sikh regiment. Captain Chaudhary is undergoing treatment at the military hospital.

Investigation officer Jeewan Singh said the officers were returning to Jalandhar Cantonment from the Adampur firing range around 2am when their Hyundai Creta car hit a tree on the roadside amid dense fog and subsequently overturned. Both officers were immediately rushed to a local hospital where doctors declared lieutenant Akshat brought dead.

Senior army officials reached the hospital to receive the body after post-mortem.

Police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

