21-year-old man arrested for raping teen girl

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Jul 21, 2023 01:01 AM IST

A 21-year-old man, identified as Adil Raza, was arrested for repeatedly raping a 15-year-old girl in Industrial Area, Phase 8B. The girl's parents are labourers and the rapes occurred while they were at work. The minor reported the abuse to her mother, leading to the arrest. Raza was booked under rape and child protection laws.

Police on Thursday arrested a 21-year-old man for repeatedly raping a 15-year-old girl in Industrial Area, Phase 8B.

The accused was identified as Adil Raza, who works and resides in a factory in the Industrial Area.

According to police, he had been raping the girl while her parents, who are labourers, would be away at work. The minor revealed the matter to her mother on Wednesday evening, following which police were informed.

After medical examination confirmed rape, police arrested the accused. He was booked under Sections 376 (rape) and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act at the Industrial Area police station.

