21-year-old woman crushed under truck in Hoshiarpur

A 21-year-old woman, who was riding a two-wheeler, was crushed under a speeding truck near Dasuya bus stand on Monday. The driver has been arrested. Hajipur police have registered a case under Sections 304 A (death by negligence) and 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code against the truck driver and arrested him. (HT File)

The victim has been identified as Ankita, who worked at a beauty salon, and resided in Hajipur. As per information, she was heading to work when the speeding truck hit her Activa. As a result, she fell on the road and the truck ran over. The victim was rushed to the civil hospital where doctors declared her brought dead.

