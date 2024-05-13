21-yr-old Jind youth murdered by live-in partner, friend in Kharar

A 21-year-old youth was murdered inside his rented accommodation in Darpan City, Kharar, in the wee hours of Sunday by his live-in partner and a friend, who police said was also interested in her. Forensic team at the crime scene, where the victim Tushar was hit on the head with a cylinder, leading to his death. Both accused were swiftly arrested. (HT photo)

This comes just three days after another 21-year-old student was murdered by a law student of Amity University over a girl outside the varsity’s Sector 82 campus on Thursday.

In the present case, acting swiftly, Kharar police arrested both the accused within four hours from Nayagaon.

They were identified as Tamanna, 18, of Shitalpur Colony, Jind, Haryana; and Aman, 24, of Sector 79, Mohali, who is the son of a retired Chandigarh Police inspector.

The victim, Tushar, hailed from Urban Estate, Jind, Haryana, and had been living with Tamanna in a rented room in Darpan City, Kharar, for the past three years.

According to police, on Saturday night, the trio sat down for a drinking session in a room. As the hours passed, Tushar realised Tamanna was cheating on him with Aman.

This led to an ugly spat between the trio, when a well-built Aman lifted an LPG cylinder and hit Tushar on the head with it, leading to his death. Aman also had an old monetary dispute with the victim, said police.

They said Tamanna had eloped from her house at the age of 15 to live with the victim, who was running a food joint “Sip n Bite” in Kharar for the past eight months.

They were residing in the house of Kulveer, who was known to the victim’s father and is a native of Hisar, Haryana.

The murder came to fore after the victim’s family failed to contact him in the morning, following which they contacted the house owner who asked another tenant to check on Tushar.

On reaching his room, the tenant found Tushar dead and raised the alarm. He informed the house owner and neighbours, who alerted the police.

Police teams responded to the scene with forensic sleuths, who collected crucial evidence from the spot. Senior police officers, including DSP Karan Sandhu, Kharar City SHO Mandeep Singh, besides cops from Mohali CIA, also reached the spot.

The cylinder used in the crime and liquor bottles were recovered from the room.

Police secured CCTV footage from the gate of the colony and from the neighbouring house, and found both the accused absconding in a car. They were eventually arrested from Nayagaon.

Subash Chandar, 57, father of the deceased, said he received a call from Kulveer that his son was murdered and both the accused were absconding.

Subash told police that his son had earlier received a life threat from Aman.

Both accused were booked under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at the City Kharar police station.