22 eSewa kendras inaugurated at district courts in Himachal

With an aim to bridge the digital divide and ensuring inclusive and equitable access to justice for all 22 eSewa Kendras in the district judiciary opened in the state.

Chief justice of Himachal Pradesh high court justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia virtually inaugurated the 22 eSewa Kendras in district courts in the state. These eSewa Kendras has been opened with an aim to bring transparency and easy access to basic information pertaining to judicial function and trial of cases. These 22 eSewa Kendras have been opened in Rohru, Reckongpeo, Bilaspur, Nadaun, Una, Amb, Kangra, Mandi, Sundernagar, Shimla, Rampur, Nahan, Nalagarh, Paonta Sahib, Dalhosie, Solan, Ghumarwin, Hamirpur, Dharamshala, Chamba, Kullu and Manali.

The Supreme Court had introduced eSewa Kendras to facilitate digital access to the citizens and litigants, who were not having access to internet or digital devices. The first eSewa Kendra was established in HP High Court in the year 2020. Now the HP high court is in the course of setting up 17 more eSewa Kendras in the third year of Phase-III of the eCourts Project. The kendras will provide facilities like handling inquiries about the case status, next date of hearing, facilitate online applications for certified copies and other such filing, eFiling of petitions, right from scanning of hardcopy petitions, e-filing of petitions, appending eSignatures, uploading them into CIS, generation of filing number, online purchase of eStamp papers, online applying & obtaining Aadhar based digital signatures, facilitation in booking of eMulakat appointment for meeting relatives detained in jail, publicise and assist in downloading the mobile app of eCourts, handling queries about Judges on leave, queries about location of particular court, its cause list, guiding people on how to avail free legal services, disposal of traffic challans in virtual courts as also online compounding of traffic challans and other petty offences, method of arranging and holding of Video Conference Court hearing and providing soft copy of judicial orders/judgments via email, Whatsapp or any other available mode etc.