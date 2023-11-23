close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / 22 mobile phones recovered from Ludhiana central jail

22 mobile phones recovered from Ludhiana central jail

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Nov 24, 2023 05:16 AM IST

The staff initiated a special checking in the jail and recovered 22 mobile phones lying abandoned at three separate locations on the jail premises

Staff at Ludhiana Central Jail recovered 22 mobile phones from jail during special checking. The mobile phones were lying abandoned in the jail.

Mobile phones recovered from Ludhiana central jail. (HT FILE)
Mobile phones recovered from Ludhiana central jail. (HT FILE)

Satnam Singh, assistant jail superintendent, said that the staff initiated a special checking in the jail. The staff recovered 22 mobile phones lying abandoned at three separate locations on the jail premises.

He added that to avoid being caught, the inmates must have dumped the mobile phones.

ASI Gurdial Singh, who is investigating the case, said that three separate cases have been lodged against unidentified inmates under section 52 A (1) of the Prison Act at Division number 7 police station.

© 2023 HindustanTimes
