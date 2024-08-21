225 companies of central forces sought for Haryana assembly elections

Haryana has sought over 200 companies of the central forces to ensure conduct of free, fair and peaceful polling as the election for all 90 assembly seats in the state will be held on October 1. Addressing a news conference here, Haryana’s chief electoral officer Pankaj Agarwal said the state has demanded 225 companies of the central forces, of which 70 have been already allotted. The Election Commission had on Friday announced that polls to the state assembly, including 17 reserved constituencies, will be held on October 1 and the results will be declared on October 4.

Among the general electors, over 1.07 crore are male and over 95 lakh are female while 455 are transgender voters. Among the service voters, 1,04,456 are male and 4,748 are female.

The voters aged 85 and above are 2,42,818 while 9,554 are aged above 100. Similarly, there are 1,49,387 voters with disabilities.

Agarwal said the notification for the polls will be issued on September 5 and September 12 will be last date of filing the nominations. The last date of scrutiny is September 13 while the last date of withdrawal of candidature will be September 16.

Agarwal said there will be 20,629 polling booths in the state, of which 7,132 will be in the urban areas and 13,497 in the rural areas. These polling booths have been set up at 10,495 locations across the state, he added.

Replying to a question, he said, we expect all parties to adhere to the model code of conduct. According to an official statement, the candidates and political parties must publicly disclose any criminal background of their candidates in newspapers and on TV news channels at least three times. This information must be published between August 16 and September 30. The political parties must also display this information on their official websites as well.

When asked can the advertisements be issued by the Staff Selection Commission for new recruitments, Agarwal said there are do’s and don’ts which have been issued by the Election Commission of India in this regard.

As per the guidelines, regular recruitment, appointment or promotion through the UPSC, State Public Service Commission or Staff Selection Commission or any other statutory authority can continue. Recruitments through non-statutory bodies will require prior clearance of the Election Commission, he said.

Agarwal said the candidates can use the “Suvidha App” to get approvals for election rallies, roadshows, helipads, etc.The voters can use the “KYC App” to get information about the background of their candidates while an app called “Saksham” has been developed to assist the voters with disabilities, he added. HTC/PTI