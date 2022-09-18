Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 227 hotspots covered in Punjab Police’s special cordon & search operation

227 hotspots covered in Punjab Police’s special cordon & search operation

chandigarh news
Published on Sep 18, 2022 02:24 AM IST

The cordon & search operation was conducted from 11am to 3pm simultaneously across the state and ADGP/IGP-rank officers from Punjab Police headquarters were deputed in each district to supervise the operation.

A cordon and search operation being carried out in Punjab on Saturday. (HT Photo)
A cordon and search operation being carried out in Punjab on Saturday. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Punjab Police on Saturday conducted a state-level cordon and search operation (CASO) in all 28 police districts of the state, said director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav here.

“The idea was to instill a sense of safety and security among common people and to carry out drug seizures,” he said.

The operation was conducted from 11am to 3pm simultaneously across the state and ADGP/IGP-rank officers from Punjab Police headquarters were deputed in each district to supervise the operation.

DGP Yadav said the operation included all CPs/SSPs of the districts concerned and that as many as 200 gazetted officers and 7,500 NGOs/EPOs were deputed to conduct this operation.

He said the CPs/SSPs had identified hotspots where drugs are prevalent or certain areas which have become safe haven for criminals and anti-social elements, to carry out this operation amid massive deployment of the police force. The operation was conducted at around 227 identified hotspots.

Yadav said during the CASO operations, a thorough search of suspected houses was conducted under the supervision of ADGPs/IGPs and CPs/SSPs, while ensuring minimum inconvenience to the public.

“All police personnel were strictly instructed to deal with every resident in a friendly and polite manner during the course of this operation,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, September 18, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out