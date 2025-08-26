22-wheeler truck-trailer overturns on Bathinda-Chandigarh NH

A 22-wheeler truck-trailer overturned after a road cave-in near Sangrur bypass on the Bathinda-Chandigarh National Highway early Monday morning. A 22-wheeler truck-trailer overturned after a road cave-in near Sangrur bypass on the Bathinda-Chandigarh National Highway early Monday morning.

The mishap reportedly occurred between 3 am and 3:15 am. The truck’s driver, Lashman Singh, suffered minor injuries and stated that the accident happened amid heavy rainfall when the trailer was on its way to Bathinda from Chandigarh.

According to Singh, despite having informed the authorities about the incident, no help came until noon.

The driver and others at the scene diverted the traffic themselves. The truck’s owner, Khushveer Singh, said they called the toll-free number at 4:33 am, “but a response team arrived around 12 to 12:30 pm.”

Khushveer Singh estimated the loss at around ₹7 to ₹8 lakh and said seven of the tyres busted in the accident.