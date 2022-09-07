22-year-old youth murdered in Karnal

: A 22-year-old youth was allegedly beaten to death in Taraori of Karnal district, police said on Tuesday.

Police said that the deceased has been identified as Govind alias Kaku- a resident of the Valmiki Basti in Taraori. His body was recovered from Dayanagar locality.

Sandeep Kumar, incharge Taraori police station, said that on the complaint of the family members, the police have registered a case under sections 148, 149, and 302 of the Indian Penal Code.

He said that the body has been handed over to the family members after post-mortem.

The family of the deceased alleged that Govind was having an affair with a girl of Dayanagar. On Monday evening, the girl called him stating that her parents have agreed to their marriage and they have called him to meet them.

They alleged that on reaching there, the family members of the girl beat him up brutally and he was left on the street. Later, his friend took him to a hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead.

The family members of the deceased also held a protest, demanding arrest of the culprits.

Police said that some suspects have been detained for questioning.