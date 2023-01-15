Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 23200 crop residue management machines distributed in Punjab: Minister

23200 crop residue management machines distributed in Punjab: Minister

chandigarh news
Published on Jan 15, 2023 10:52 PM IST

Punjab government has distributed more than 23,200 machines for Crop Residue Management (CRM) to the state farmers, farmer producer organizations (FPOs), panchayats and primary agricultural societies (PACS) under the scheme ‘Promotion of Agricultural Mechanization for In-Situ Management of Crop Residue’ during the kharif harvest of 2022.

The agriculture minister said that under this scheme till now, a total of 113,622 machines have been given which includes 90,422 machines in the last four years. (HT file photo)
The agriculture minister said that under this scheme till now, a total of 113,622 machines have been given which includes 90,422 machines in the last four years. (HT file photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Agriculture minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Sunday informed that the state government has distributed more than 23,200 machines for Crop Residue Management (CRM) to the state farmers, farmer producer organizations (FPOs), panchayats and primary agricultural societies (PACS) under the scheme ‘Promotion of Agricultural Mechanization for In-Situ Management of Crop Residue’ during the kharif harvest of 2022.

According to Dhaliwal, the machines have helped state cut down 30 per cent decrease in the number of stubble burning cases during the kharif harvest in October-November months last year. In 2021 71,159 cases of paddy stubble burning were reported which came down to 49,922 in 2022.

Revealing further, the agriculture minister said that under this scheme till now, a total of 113,622 machines have been given which includes 90,422 machines in the last four years.

A subsidy of 50 per cent to 80 per cent was also offered to the farmers and the custom hiring centres, respectively, under this scheme. He said that the applications for the subsidy were called through an online portal to ease the procedure for availing this subsidy.

Dhaliwal adds that the agriculture department made efforts to set up custom hiring centers at each block wherein CRM machines would be available, especially for small and marginal farmers, for which state govt gave 7.4 crore.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 16, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out