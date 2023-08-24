Ludhiana: 23-yr-old killed after speeding vehicle hits his bike

A 23-year-old man was killed when a speeding vehicle hit his motorcycle on the national highway near Khanna, police said on Thursday. The bike of the victim after a vehicle hit it from a side. (HT)

The accident took place on an overbridge near Mandi Kalan on Wednesday evening. The truck driver fled the scene after the accident.

The deceased has been identified as Sumit Thakur of Sundar Nagar in Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh. He was pursuing a postgraduate course at DAV College in Jalandhar.

A case has been registered against unidentified accused under section 304 A, 279 and 427 of the IPC.

According to police, Sumit was riding his motorcycle from Khanna towards Jalandhar when a vehicle hit his bike from the side. He fell down from the impact and suffered severe head injuries in the incident. He was rushed to the civil hospital in Ludhiana for treatment where he succumbed to injuries.

The police have sent the body for a post-mortem examination.

On receiving the news of the tragedy, Sumit’s family from Mandi arrived in Khanna. Based on their statement, the police have launched an investigation. The authorities are also reviewing CCTV footage to identify the truck involved in the collision.

Sukhwinderpal Singh, the in-charge of Kot Police post, said, “Efforts are underway to trace the vehicle responsible for the collision by scanning the CCTV footage. The victim died in the civil hospital.”

Sumit’s father, Kartar Singh Thakur, is employed in the fire department of Himachal Pradesh. Two years ago, Sumit’s elder brother had also died.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON