24 students from Khadoor Sahib academy clear NDA written test

Twenty-four students from Nishan-E-Sikhi, an academy run by Kar Sewa at Khadoor Sahib of Tarn Taran, have cleared the written examination of the National Defence Academy. A total of 42 students had appeared for the UPSC-conducted exam.

Kar Sewa head Baba Sewa Singh praised the students for meeting high expectations of parents and teachers in such a competitive exam. The students will now appear for the SSB interview, the next step toward becoming commissioned officers.

Retired major general Balwinder Singh (VSM), director of the academy, credited the result to focused training and a rigorous selection process at NSIST (NDA Wing).

So far, 26 alumni of the academy are serving as commissioned officers in the armed forces. Baba Sewa Singh congratulated the qualifiers and urged them to stay dedicated and spiritually grounded as they move ahead.