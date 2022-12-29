24.5% rise in GST revenue during April-November period in Punjab

Finance and taxation minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Thursday said the taxation department has improved its performance month-on-month as compared to last year during the first eight months of the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

Cheema said the goods and services tax (GST) collection has increased by 24.5% between April and November 2022-23 as compared to the same period of last year. “The GST revenue during the first eight months of 2021-22 was ₹9,612.6 crore, whereas the collection is ₹11,967.76 crore this year, recording an increase of ₹2,355.6 crore,” he said in a statement.

The finance minister said the state government has also decided to use the services of GST Prime, the latest data analysis tool created by National Informatics Commission, which would help in the creation of specific data analysis reports on various parameters, and the strictest action would be initiated as per these reports. The department has established a new Tax Intelligence Unit (TIU) in the state GST Commissionerate to monitor the GSTN platform for better analysis of the data available over it, he added.

Promising more initiatives to facilitate honest taxpayers next year, Cheema said the taxation department has already launched a bilingual WhatsApp Chatbot-cum-helpline number to address the queries and issues of taxpayers regarding GST.