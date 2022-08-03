24x7 water supply project:139 overhead service reservoirs to come up in Ludhiana
The municipal corporation (MC) is all set to establish 139 overhead service reservoirs (OHSRs) at different locations in the city under the 24x7 canal-based surface drinking water supply project funded by the World Bank.
In a communique issued this evening, the MC has asked residents to submit objections within a month. It stated that the list of sites where the overhead reservoirs will be constructed were available with the superintending engineer of operations and maintenance cell of the MC at Zone-D office in Sarabha Nagar.
The objective of ₹3,394.45-crore project— going on at snail pace— is to shift from groundwater to surface water to meet the water requirements for Ludhiana residents on a 24x7 basis.
The first phase
In the first phase, a 580 million litre per day (MLD) water treatment plant will be set up in Bilga village to treat surface water and a 165-km water supply line will be laid along the canal for supplying water from the treatment plant to the overhead service water reservoirs. As per the officials, it would take around three years to complete the first phase of the project .
The second phase
In the second phase, a distribution line will be laid across the city with a distribution system and house service connection along with metering to ensure 24x7 canal-based water supply.
As per officials, it might take seven to eight years to complete the project, but surface water supply might start in some parts of the city after completion of the first phase.
MORE NEWS IN BRIEF
DMCH saves lives of over 50 people under STEMI project
Ludhiana After its inception in July 2021 last year, the ST-elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI) project at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) has succeeded in saving the lives of over 50 people. The hub-and-spoke project, initiated and funded by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), focuses on the timely intervention in cases of heart attack in Ludhiana with DMCH as the hub centre and 12 other government and private health care facilities as the spoke centres. To celebrate the achievement, a meeting was conducted at DMCH. During the meeting, various protocols related to implementation, challenges and experiences were discussed by the medical officers for the further implementation and completion of the project. “In 33% of cases, a person who suffers a heart attack confuses sudden deterioration of health with acidity and gastric issues,” senior cardiologist Dr Bishav Mohan said, adding that 95% of lives could be saved if a patient receives treatment within three hours and 80% of lives could be protected if the drug is administered within six hours.
Vardhman Special Steels comes forward to run 2 skill devp centres
Ludhiana The management of Vardhman Special Steels announced to support the district administration in running two skill development centres under its corporate social responsibility (CSR) campaign. Additional deputy commissioner (development) Amit Kumar Panchal said Vardhman Special Steels Limited announced to contribute ₹7.2 lakh for stitching and sewing centres in Ludhiana. He said women from underprivileged and poor sections of the society learn stitching and sewing at these centres and become economically independent. A cheque of ₹3.6 lakh as the first instalment was handed over to Panchal by Manuj Mehta and Amit Dhawan from Vardhman Special Steels Ltd.
-
CBI opposes Sooraj Pancholi’s plea for NBW against Jiah Khan’s mother
Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday opposed the plea filed by actor Sooraj Pancholi seeking a non-bailable warrant against the mother of deceased actor Jiah Khan, Rabia Khan. CBI had opposed the plea stating that it is not the prerogative of the accused to seek a warrant against the witness. Rabia Khan had sought to re-examine two medical experts Dr Ramesh Kumar Agarwal and Dr Bhalchandra Chikhalkar.
-
Special drive to decongest Lucknow roads, highways
Additional director general traffic and road safety, Anupam Kulshreshtha has come up with a plan to ensure implementation of additional chief secretary (home) Awanish Awasthi's guidelines on streamlining traffic in the state capital. “It would be ensured that the state government's guidelines are strictly implemented,” the ADG said. “It will also be ensured that highways and city roadside crossings are properly illuminated,” the ADG added.
-
Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: Military band concert mesmerises audience on Yamuna banks in Prayagraj
A Military band concert was organised at Saraswati Ghat on the banks of Yamuna on Tuesday. The event was the part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav being celebrated to mark 75 years of India's independence. It was held under the aegis of headquarters, Purva UP and MP sub-area of the Indian army with coordination of the Ordnance Depot Fort, Prayagraj. Enthralling the audience, the military brass band began with Indian national song 'Vande Matram'.
-
Ludhiana | Meharban area murder cracked: accused came from Bihar to kill labourer; 2 held
Police claimed to have cracked the murder case of a 32-year-old labourer in Meharban area with the arrest of two persons. Three of their aides are on the run. The victim, Ibrahim, was alone at his rented accommodation on July 26 when the accused struck there and strangled him with a piece of cloth. His roommates had discovered the body after they returned from work in the evening.
-
Ludhiana | PAU students ‘pull rickshaw’ to protest unemployment
A day after distributing pamphlets that highlighted the vacancies for the different posts in the agriculture department, students of Punjab Agricultural University, on Tuesday, pulled rickshaws, continuing their protest against the state government. As per the protesting students, 410 posts of agriculture development officer, 350 posts of agriculture sub-inspector, 125 posts of horticulture development officer, 129 posts of soil conservation officer and 56 posts of market secretary are currently vacant.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics