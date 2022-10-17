24x7 water supply project: Ludhiana MC chief holds meeting with stakeholders

Municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Shena Aggarwal on Monday held a meeting with different stakeholders regarding the World Bank-funded 24x7 supply water project and also directed the MC officials to expedite the process of creating demo zones.

The commissioner instructed the officials of O&M cell to start the process of getting no-objection certificate (NOC) for the works to be done under the jurisdiction of GLADA for the canal water project to avoid any delay.

She also held a meeting with the officials of the irrigation department to expedite the work.

A total of ₹1,693.37-crore will be spent on the project in the first phase. Out of which, estimated ₹1,422.64-crore will be spent on the project in a span of ten years and ₹270.73-crore will be kept for maintenance. The project was given green signal during the MC General House meeting held recently.

Besides setting up water treatment plants and associated transmission networks, the civic body will establish 139 overhead service reservoirs (OHSRs) at different locations of the city under the World Bank (WB)-funded 24x7 canal-based surface drinking water supply project.

The officials said 77 reservoirs were already there in different parts of the city and remaining would be established under the project. As per the officials, it will take around three years to complete the first phase after the project will commence at ground level.

The list of sites where the overhead reservoirs will be constructed were available with the superintending engineer of operations and maintenance cell of the municipal corporation (MC) at Zone-D office in Sarabha Nagar.

Under the project, water meters will be installed in all properties in the city. The civic body is also planning to set up a water utility company with the mayor as its chairperson and MC commissioner as managing director. Councillors and other MC officials would be appointed as directors.