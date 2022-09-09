24-year-old cyclist killed in hit-and-run accident in Mohali’s Mullanpur
The cyclist was pedalling back home from work with his friend when a speeding motorcycle hit him near the Air Force station in Mullanpur
In yet another hit-and-run accident in Mohali, a 24-year-old man was killed after a speeding motorcycle hit his cycle near the Air Force station in Mullanpur on Wednesday night.
The deceased, Dev Singh, was living in a rented house in Khuda Lahora, Chandigarh.
In his complaint to the police, Dev’s friend Dinesh Rawat said they both worked as helpers at a hotel in Nayagaon and lived together. On Wednesday night, after finishing work, they were returning home on their respective cycles. Around 11.30 pm, when they reached near the Air Force station, a speeding motorcycle hit Dev’s cycle from behind and sped away, while Dev collapsed due to severe head injuries.
Dev was rushed to GMSH, Sector 16, where doctors declared him brought dead.
Investigating officer Jatinder Singh said on Dinesh’s complaint, they had booked the unidentified motorcyclist under Sections 304-A, 279 and 427 of the Indian Penal Code at the Mullanpur police station. “We are searching for CCTV footage to identify the accused. The body of the deceased will be handed over to the family after autopsy,” he added.
The accident comes a day after two male pedestrians and a woman riding a scooter were killed in separate hit-and-run accidents in different parts of Mohali district on Tuesday.
-
Armed with drones, Ludhiana traffic police get bird’s-eye view on city streets
In a bid to help manage flow of commuters better, police commissionerate's traffic wing deputed drone cameras at bus spots across the city — also keeping the off chance of pressing more equipment into force open. Elaborating, joint commissioner of police (JCP, traffic) Gurdial Singh said the drone camera feed will be connected to a traffic control room, from where the officers would monitor the entire situation.
-
57 swine flu cases confirmed in Ludhiana district so far this year
A day after a senior official from the administration tested positive for swine flu, the health department said a total of 57 cases of the viral disease have been reported in the district since the start of the year. Of these, 19 patients are from the city itself. The suspected swine flu cases tally for the district stands at 292, of which 95 were city residents and 197 suspected patients lived elsewhere in the district.
-
Police chief pulls up SHO for manhandling scribes in Ludhiana, assures action
Police on Thursday used force to disperse supporters of an alleged gang leader protesting outside the station fresh off a clash between members of the Puneet Bains and Shubham Mota groups near Neela Jhanda Gurudwara on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. Police officials including inspector Sukhdev Brar, station head officer at Division number 3 and Inspector Sukhdev Brar's gunman, meanwhile, were captured manhandling and misbehaving with scribes present on the spot.
-
Central Vista opening ceremony: Traffic hurdles, but Delhi was prepared
According to traffic police, slow movement of traffic was reported from Firozeshah Road, Prithviraj Road, Barakhamba Road, Mandi House roundabout, Sikandra Road towards Tilak Marg, Minto Road towards Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Marg and Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, Bhagwan Das Road and Mathura Road. However, the jams did not persist for more than an hour, officers said.
-
Ludhiana | PAU V-C sets hope on Centre for funds to encourage research
After three wheat varieties developed by Punjab Agricultural University have been identified for release at the national level by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, PAU vice-chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal has asked the Union government to provide funds for further research and innovation and recognise the potential of PAU. He was quick to add that each scientist in the university has been dedicatedly working in the national interest.
