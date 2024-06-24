24-year-old Fazilka woman found dead in Chandigarh’s Sukhna Lake

In a suspected case of suicide, the body of a 24-year-old woman from Punjab’s Fazilka district was found floating in Sukhna Lake on Monday morning. The deceased, an LLB graduate, was currently living in Sector 61, Mohali, said Chandigarh Police. (iStock)

The deceased, an LLB graduate, was currently living in Sector 61, Mohali, said police.

The woman’s body was noticed by a morning walker around 6.30 am, following which police were alerted.

Responding to the scene, police moved the woman to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH) in Sector 16, where the attending doctor declared her brought dead.

Police initiated inquest proceedings and recorded statements of the deceased’s relatives.

According to police, the family suspects no foul play. They revealed that the woman had been under considerable stress, having failed to secure a government job, which could have driven her to suicide.

After conducting post-mortem examination, the doctors concluded the cause of death as “asphyxia consequent upon ante mortem drowning”. Following completion of necessary legal formalities, the body was handed over to the family.