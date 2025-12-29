Search
Mon, Dec 29, 2025
24-year-old Nepali man beaten to death in Haryana’s Bahadurgarh

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Published on: Dec 29, 2025 04:01 am IST

In Bahadurgarh, a dispute over a cricket ball led to the death of 24-year-old Adarsh, a Nepali national, and injuries to his friend Afzal.

A 24-year-old Nepali national died while his friend was injured after they were beaten by some youths over a small argument regarding a cricket ball in Jhajjar’s Bahadurgarh on Saturday evening, said police on Sunday.

The Bahadurgarh police have registered a case of murder and other sections of the BNS against the accused.(HT file photo)

The accused have been identified as Rudra, Deepanshu, Rahul, Shivam and others, all in 20-22 age group.

The deceased has been identified as Adarsh, a resident of Nepal, they said, adding that his friend Afzal of Bihar sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment at Rohtak’s Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), where his condition is said to be stable.

According to police, the incident occurred on Saturday evening when a group of youths attacked Adarsh with sticks near Gokul Dham canal in Bahadurgarh and when his friend Afzal came to intervene, they attacked him too.

“They were taken to a hospital in Bahadurgarh where doctors declared Adarsh brought dead and Afzal was referred to PGIMS, Rohtak. The incident was the outcome of an argument that took place between the accused and Adarsh when a group of boys were playing cricket in Gokul Dham ground. The ball hit someone and Adarsh intervened to settle the issue during which there were exchange of words between him and the accused,” said a spokesman of Jhajjar police.

The Bahadurgarh police have registered a case of murder and other sections of the BNS against the accused, the spokesperson added.

