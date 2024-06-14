 24-year-old set ablaze by 7 assailants succumbs, kin stage protest in Ludhiana - Hindustan Times
Friday, Jun 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
24-year-old set ablaze by 7 assailants succumbs, kin stage protest in Ludhiana

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jun 14, 2024 09:43 PM IST

Rakesh Kumar, father of victim Manpreet alias Rahul, alleged the Ludhiana police have not arrested any of the accused so far

After a 24-year-old man who was set ablaze by seven assailants succumbed on Friday after struggling for life for ten days, the deceased’s kin staged a protest on the Raikot Road in Jagraon. The family laid the youth’s body on the road, seeking the arrest of the accused.

The deceased’s kin and others during the protest on Raikot Road in Jagraon, Ludhiana, on Friday. (HT Photo)
The deceased’s kin and others during the protest on Raikot Road in Jagraon, Ludhiana, on Friday. (HT Photo)

Due to the protest, a heavy traffic jam was witnessed in the area and commuters were a harried lot.

Rakesh Kumar, father of victim Manpreet alias Rahul, alleged the police have not arrested any of the accused so far. He said that they would not cremate the body till the accused was arrested. Later, police officials reached the spot and pacified the protesters.

On June 4, seven assailants allegedly set the 24-year-old man ablaze after pouring petrol on him in broad daylight in Jagraon. The victim suffered 80% burns. The City Jagraon police had registered a case against Pradeep Singh alias Tittu, Vijay Kumar, Harsh, Nikhil, Nikka, Kaja, Jatin of Rani Wala Khoo and Jimmy of Kabir Nagar of Jagraon.

Investigating officer assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Mohan Lal said the police have registered a case under sections 326 A (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by use of acid, etc) and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the accused at the City Jagraon police station. After his death, the police added section 302 (murder) of IPC in the FIR. He added that the police are conducting raids to arrest the accused, who are on the run.

Chandigarh
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 14, 2024
