 24-year-old strangled to death by youth in Mohali after spat over female friend - Hindustan Times
Friday, May 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
May 10, 2024 09:18 AM IST

According to police, both the accused and victim were pursuing the same girl, a student of the Amity University in Sector 82, which led to tensions between them

An argument over a mutual female friend turned violent when an unidentified youth late on Thursday strangled a 24-year-old student outside a private university in Sector 82.

The victim has been identified as Karanveer Singh, resident of Phase 10, Mohali. He had completed his graduation from a private college in Mandi Gobindgarh. (HT Photo)
Around 7 pm, the duo drove to then varsity on their separate two-wheelers. They were involved in a heated argument, which turned violent.

The accused took the victim to Sohana Hospital, where he was declared dead by the doctors. He then fled the scene.

Probe officials said the accused has been identified and will be nabbed soon. A murder case has been registered at the Aerocity police station.

