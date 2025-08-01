25 arrested in Hisar on rioting, looting charges

Hisar police on Thursday booked 49 individuals on charges of rioting, looting and blocking roads during a protest following the death of a 23-year-old woman, allegedly due to a drug overdose. Protesters raising slogans outside the civil hospital where the autopsy of the 23-year-old girl was conducted. (HT Photo)

“Five separate FIRs at the City and Civil Lines police stations against 61 accused persons. Of them, 25 were arrested on Thursday. A local court in Hisar granted a two-day police remand to three of the accused — Sanjay Chauhan, Sonu, and Balbir,” said a senior police official.

In one FIR, Sapra Hospital’s ICU in-charge, Pankaj Kumar, said that he was on duty on July 30 when, around 3 pm, a 23-year-old woman who had been admitted for poisoning died. Following her death, Sanjay Chauhan, accompanied by 50–60 people including women, allegedly pelted stones at the hospital, causing panic and chaos.

In another complaint, assistant sub-inspector Naveen Kumar said he and head constable Subash were at the hospital after the woman’s body had been sent for post-mortem. Around 5 pm, Sanjay Chauhan allegedly instigated the woman’s family and others against the police. A mob of 70–80 people reportedly pelted stones on Naveen’s car, stole his laptop and official documents, and assaulted him when he tried to intervene.

Based on his complaint, police booked 49 individuals under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including 115, 121(1), 126, 132, 190, 191(2), 191(3), 221, 310(2), 324(6), 352, 353(1), and 353(2).

A second FIR names 35 accused under BNS sections 118(1), 352, 353(1), 353(2), 324(6), 191(3), 190, and sections 3(1) and 3(2) of the Haryana Medicare Service Persons and Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage to Property) Act. Police have made 25 arrests in this case.

In a third FIR, Sanjay Chauhan and 30 others were booked for allegedly stopping an ambulance carrying the body of 29-year-old Honey to Maharaja Agrasen Medical College in Agroha for a post-mortem. The mob reportedly snatched the ambulance key, blocked the road, and obstructed police officials.

The cases remain under investigation.