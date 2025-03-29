The local police registered a case against 25 unidentified accused after four individuals were injured and 16 vehicles damaged during a clash a paddy transportation dispute, officials said on Friday. 25 booked over paddy transportation clash in Barnala

The first-information report (FIR) was registered under sections 115(2), 191(3), 190, 324(4) and 126(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Police said the incident occurred on the morning of March 27 in Bhadaur village between members of the local truck union and a group of workers associated with one Maninder Singh, a contractor, over paddy transportation from state warehouse and Food Corporation of India (FCI) godowns.

In his police complaint, Maninder Singh alleged that members of the Bhadaur truck union, including president Jagdeep Singh, attacked his drivers, Noor Muhammad and Ranjit Singh, around 6.30 am. The injured drivers were treated at a local hospital and later shifted to the Barnala civil hospital. The two alleged attackers injured were given first aid.

The contractor alleged Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Labh Singh Ugoke was behind the attack and had earlier threatened him. He claimed that he was not provided security despite a Punjab and Haryana high court directive about the same.

MLA Ugoke, however, refuted the allegations and said he instructed senior superintendent of police (SSP) Sarfaraz Alam to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter. “The police will investigate the issue, and the truth will come out,” he said.

The truck union president, however, claimed the contractor’s aides initiated the violence.