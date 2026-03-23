25 domestic LPG cylinders seized from commercial units in Ludhiana

Enforcement teams in Ludhiana have seized 25 domestic LPG cylinders from commercial establishments across the district as part of a drive against the illegal use of subsidised fuel, officials said on Sunday. Some of the seized domestic cylinders in Ludhiana on Sunday. (HT Photo)

The cylinders were recovered from multiple locations, including 10 from Jagraon, five from Samrala and 10 from Khanna, highlighting continued diversion of domestic LPG for commercial purposes.

Officials said the action comes at a time when LPG supply has been witnessing delays of nearly a week, prompting concerns among consumers and leading to instances of panic buying.

To address the situation, authorities have intensified inspections to curb overcharging, hoarding and the unauthorised use of domestic cylinders in eateries and other commercial units, which further strain supply.

The administration has also tightened distribution norms. Commercial LPG supply has been restricted and is being released primarily to priority sectors such as hospitals and educational institutions on a need basis. Domestic consumers, officials said, are being prioritised to ensure that household demand is met despite logistical challenges.

District food and supplies controller (West) Sartaaj Singh Cheema said strict surveillance was being maintained across the district. “We are ensuring that domestic cylinders are not diverted for commercial use. Violations detected during inspections are being dealt with firmly,” he said.

He added that enforcement teams have been directed to intensify checking in vulnerable areas. “Our priority is to ensure that genuine domestic consumers do not suffer. People should avoid panic and follow the norms,” he said.

Officials said district- and sub-divisional-level committees have been constituted to monitor LPG distribution and ensure that supply is routed according to priority and requirement.

Despite the ongoing crackdown, misuse of domestic cylinders remains a concern, particularly in small commercial establishments, officials added. Enforcement drives will continue, with a focus on repeat offenders and high-risk areas.