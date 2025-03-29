2.58 lakh-crore appropriation bill cleared by Haryana assembly

The Haryana assembly on Friday passed the Haryana Appropriation (No. 2) Bill, 2025 to authorise payment and appropriation of about ₹2,58,339 crore from the Consolidated Fund of Haryana for services during the financial year 2025-26, which ends on March 31, 2026. With the passing of the Appropriation Bill, the 2025-26 budget was passed by the House. Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini during the budget session of the Haryana assembly in Chandigarh on Friday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

The House also passed the Haryana Horticulture Nurseries Bill, 2025, to provide for the registration and regulation of horticulture nurseries. As per the Bill, the owner can register a horticulture nursery for whole horticulture plants of any of the categories of fruits, vegetables, spices, condiments, flowers, ornamental, medicinal, and aromatic crops. The owner shall be permitted to sell varieties and kind thereof as per their choice of horticulture plants and whereas, the varieties of the fruit plants as specified in the licence. The owner can have more than one horticulture nursery after obtaining a separate licence. It will also regulate and prohibit the sale and distribution of horticulture plants and plant material of unknown pedigree or those infected with pests and diseases and impose penalties on violators.

The House also passed the Haryana Legislative Assembly (Facilities to Members) Amendment Bill to provide for medical facilities to family pension recipients of the MLA. As per Section 3 of the Haryana Legislative Assembly (Medical Facilities to Members) Act, 1986, every member of the state assembly is entitled to medical facilities for himself and for members of his family. However, the law does not contain any provision for providing such medical facilities to the recipient of the family pension. After the death of a spouse his/her medical facilities ceased as per the present provisions in the law. “Keeping in mind the age factor and associated family responsibilities, it is essential to make provisions for extending medical facilities to recipients of the family pension. The Bill seeks to substitute section 3 of the Haryana Legislative Assembly (Medical Facilities to Members) Act, 1986, to provide for such medical facilities to family pension recipients,” said the justification to table the Bill.

The assembly also passed a Bill to repeal the Haryana (Exchange of Prisoners) Act, 1948. In pursuance of an agreement with Pakistan for the exchange of prisoners from India to Pakistan and the reception in India of certain prisoners from Pakistan, the East Punjab (exchange of prisoners) Act, 1948 was enacted. After about two years of the Partition, majority of the prisoners stood transferred. Thus, the Act has become redundant, and the Haryana State Law Commission has recommended that this Act be repealed.