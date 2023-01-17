Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 258 smugglers held, 194 drug cases registered in one week: Punjab Police

258 smugglers held, 194 drug cases registered in one week: Punjab Police

chandigarh news
Published on Jan 17, 2023 12:36 AM IST

Police have also recovered 41.26kg heroin, 13.5kg opium, 53.25kg ganja, 4.8 quintals of poppy husk, and 5.28 lakh tablets/capsules/injections/vials of pharma opioids besides ₹20.48 lakh drug money

Punjab Police arrested 258 drug smugglers and registered 194 first information reports (FIRs) under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act across the state in last one week, inspector general of police (headquarters) Sukhchain Singh Gill said on Monday. (Image for representational purpose)
Punjab Police arrested 258 drug smugglers and registered 194 first information reports (FIRs) under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act across the state in last one week, inspector general of police (headquarters) Sukhchain Singh Gill said on Monday. (Image for representational purpose)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Punjab Police arrested 258 drug smugglers and registered 194 first information reports (FIRs) under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act across the state in last one week, inspector general of police (headquarters) Sukhchain Singh Gill said on Monday.

While addressing his weekly press conference here, he said the police have also recovered 41.26kg heroin, 13.5kg opium, 53.25kg ganja, 4.8 quintals of poppy husk, and 5.28 lakh tablets/capsules/injections/vials of pharma opioids besides 20.48 lakh drug money.

He said with 15 more proclaimed offenders in police net, the total number of arrests reached 623 since the special drive to arrest them was launched on July 5, 2022.

The IGP said that Punjab Police have taken strict action against traders of banned Chinese kite strings and recovered 10,269 bundles after registering 176 FIRs and arresting 188 people.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 17, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out