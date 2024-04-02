 25-yr-old found dead in Moga, drug overdose suspected - Hindustan Times
25-yr-old found dead in Moga, drug overdose suspected

ByHT Correspondent, Faridkot
Apr 03, 2024 05:04 AM IST

Moga DSP said that there were no injury marks on the body. Locals found him unconscious on the outskirts of the village and took him to the hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead

A 25-year-old man died of suspected drug overdose in Singhan Wala village of Moga.

Two persons, including a resident of the victim’s village, have been booked for culpable homicide. (Stock photo)
Two persons, including a resident of the victim’s village, have been booked for culpable homicide.

Moga deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Ravinder Singh said that while the post-mortem report is awaited, prima facie it appears that the man died of drug overdose. “There were no injury marks on the body. Locals found him unconscious on the outskirts of the village and took him to the hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead,” said the DSP.

A case has been registered against two persons, including Raja Singh of Singhan Wala village, under Section 304 (culpable homicide) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Moga South City police station.

