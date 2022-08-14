26 Chandigarh cops picked for first-ever DGP Commendation Disc awards
The Chandigarh Police have chosen 26 personnel for the first-ever Director General of Police’s (DGP) Commendation Disc awards, which will be conferred on Independence Day to recognise their outstanding services.
The UT police have introduced the yearly awards, which will include gold, silver and bronze discs, to recognise the services of police personnel in various fields and will cover of all ranks – from constable to inspector general of police (IGP).
The award comprises 13 categories, including anti-terrorist operations, outstanding investigation and prosecution, community policing, road safety, action taken against drug smuggling, advances in IT, best practices in police office management, sports, police training and welfare, best police station, administrative works, any other outstanding achievement or exceptional services.
As per the criteria, any cop applying for the award should not have been awarded any minor punishment during the past six months or major punishment during the past three years. In addition to that, the cop should not be involved in any departmental inquiry or criminal case, and should have vigilance clearance.
This year, the gold commendation disc will be awarded to SSP Kuldeep Singh Chahal, SSP (Traffic) Manisha Choudhary, SSP (Headquarters) Manoj Kumar Meena, DSP Charanjit Singh Virk, DSP Palak Goel, DSP Gurjeet Kaur, DSP Devinder Singh and inspector Reena Yadav.
Those chosen for the silver commendation disc are DSP Gurmukh Singh, inspector Usha Rani, sub-inspector (SI) Chandermukhi, SI Rakesh Rasila, SI Daljeet Singh, SI Neeraj, SI Sudesh Kumar, SI Sundri, assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Holinder Singh and constable Papita.
The bronze commendation disc will be awarded to ASI Jaswinder Kaur, ASI Mahinder, head constable (HC) Rajesh Kumar, HC Manish Kumar, senior constable Mukesh Kumar, constable Kuldeep Singh, constable Sandeep Singh and constable Pradeep Kumar.
Apart from this, 15 police personnel will also be awarded the Administrator’s Police Medal on Independence Day for distinguished and meritorious services.
