26 mm rainfall lashes Ludhiana, inundates multiple localities
Multiple areas in the city including the posh localities of Model Town, Model Town Extension and Sarabha Nagar were left inundated after the city witnessed 26 mm rainfall on Sunday.
Residents also complained against heavy waterlogging on Gill Road and Hambran Road and water also accumulated on Chandigarh Road, near Clock Tower, despite installation of storm sewer lines recently. It was however cleared out quickly by the civic body staff as they removed manhole covers and cleaned drain lines.
A shopkeeper on Gill Road, Mandeep Singh, said, “How can we expect the civic body to find a solution for the entire city when the parking lot of its own office on Gill Road gets completely inundated even after it rains for a short period of time. MC should wake up from its deep slumber and rather than making tall claims about the Smart City Mission, work to provide basic amenities to the public.” Singh added that shopkeepers in the area can’t even step out after it rains.
Similar issues were also highlighted by residents of Chandigarh road. They stated that numerous complaints have been submitted with the civic body, but there is no improvement at ground level even after installation of storm water lines.
Meanwhile, MC superintending engineer (SE) Rajinder Singh stated that staff of operations and maintenance cell of are on their toes every time it rains in the city. “At some places, drain lines are blocked due to garbage dumped by shopkeepers and residents in the area, which led to water logging. There are many low-lying areas in the city too, but all efforts were made to clear them out quickly,” he added..
Rainfall also expected over next few days
Meanwhile, head of department of climate change and agricultural meteorology of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), PK Kingra, stated that rainfall is also expected in the coming few days.
Repair work on Sua Road hit
The work to repair the portion of Sua Road in Passi Nagar (Pakhowal road) which caved in a day earlier was also hit as water accumulated in the pit.
The reason behind the cave in is suspected to be leakage in the sewer or water supply lines. But, the exact cause is yet to be ascertained.
SE Ravinder Garg stated that the exact reason behind the incident can only be ascertained after they inspect the sewer lines which are installed at a depth of around 15 feet.
-
Haryana’s health budget rose four times since 2014: Anil Vij
Haryana home and health minister Anil Vij on Sunday said that the state's health budget was Rs 1,700 crore in 2014 when hVijjoined as the minister and has risen to Rs 6,500 crore now, almost four times. He was speaking at the 'Haryana Chikitsak Gourav Award' ceremony organised by Haryana Medical Council at Kingfisher Tourist Resort in Ambala City. He also felicitated 70 government and private doctors from the state.
-
Three injured in clash between two groups in Khanna
At least three people suffered injuries in a clash between two groups on Sunday night in Beeja area of Khanna. The injured have been identified as Gurmeet Singh of Beeja and his rivals Kala of Doraha and Gurdeep Singh alias Deepa of Village Rauni. The Khanna police reached the spot and initiated an investigation. Gunshot was also reported during the clash. However, no one suffered bullet injuries.
-
PWD, Lucknow municipal corporation to repair, relay roads in October
The Public Works Department and Lucknow Municipal Corporation would start repairing and relaying dilapidated roads in October. While PWD would repair rural roads, the LMC would do so within municipal limits. The road repair and relay proposals have already been sent to the department, Executive engineer, PWD (rural), Anoop Kumar Mishra added. The LMC, too, will repair or relay more than 400 dilapidated roads. “Budget for road repairs has been released,” said mayor Sanyukta Bhatia.
-
Punjab BJP gears up for ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ programme
Punjab BJP president Ashwani Sharma on Sunday met 73 party candidates who contested the February 10 assembly polls and instructed them to start making preparations for the party's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' programme to mark the 75th Independence Day. Under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, it envisages inspiring Indians everywhere to hoist the national flag at their home. The AAP government is a political outfit which believes in propaganda and publicity, Sharma said.
-
INSO to contest Rajasthan student body polls: Dushyant Chautala
Deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala on Sunday said that his party, Jannayak Janata Party's student wing Indian National Student Organisation will contest the student body polls in Rajasthan scheduled to be held on August 26. The deputy CM said that INSO is celebrating its 20th foundation day in Jaipur on August 5 and coincidently, the state government led by chief minister Ashok Gehlot has announced the election schedule for student body elections.
