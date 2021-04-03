26,483 get jabbed on Day 1 of mega vaccination drive in Ludhiana

Ludhiana district recorded the highest single-day vaccinations on Day 1 of the two-day mega vaccination drive on Saturday. As many as 325 camps were organised, where 26,483 eligible residents were vaccinated. Of these, 125 mobile camps were organised in different parts of the city. Health officials said that the district has topped the state in the number vaccinations recorded.

The camps were organised at residential areas, clubs, factories and offices among others. Selfie points were setup to encourage residents’ participation. Cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, deputy commissioner (DC) Varinder Sharma, civil surgeon Dr Sukhjeevan Kakkar and councillor Mamta Ashu visited various camps to encourage people to take the vaccine.

On Saturday, 9,240 front-line workers, 9,377 people aged between 45 and 60 years and 6,545 senior citizens (above 60-years-old) took the first dose. Also, 397 healthcare workers got the first dose, while 143 got the second. As many as 316 front-line workers, 92 people aged between 45 and 60 and 373 senior citizens got the second dose. So far, 2,10,970 eligible residents have been vaccinated since January 16.

Ashu and Sharma said the “Vaccine at doorsteps” camps were started by the administration on March 26 and the response on the first day of the drive has been overwhelming.

IMA holds 5 camps

Indian Medical Association Ludhiana in association with district administration and public representatives organised free camps at five locations in the city. A large camp was organised at the senior citizen’s home in ward number 90 which was inaugurated by the deputy commissioner. They were also organised at Khalsa Senior Secondary School , Shahpur Road, United Cycle and Parts Manufacturers Associations (UCPMA) office in Gill Road and factories of Hero Cycles and Sportking knitwear.

The UCPMA has started an eight-day free vaccination drive at its office from Saturday onwards.The members stated that over 600 industrialists, factory workers and other eligible residents were vaccinated on Day 1 of the camp, which was inaugurated by cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu.

MLA Talwar, his brothers take vaccine

Camps were also organised in different wards of east constituency. MLA Sanjay Talwar and his brother Ajay also took the vaccine.

The camps were organised in ward numbers 2, 3, 4, 7, 9, 12, 13, 15, 19 and 23 wherein 1,192 people were inoculated. Congress leaders including Gaurav Bhatti, Happy Randhawa and Kanwaljit Bobby also took the vaccine.

CICU inoculates 856 so far

Day 3 of the five-day free vaccination camp being held at the CICU complex in Focal Point was conducted on Saturday. CICU members stated that 856 industrialists and workers have been vaccinated till the third day of the camp against the target of 750.

General secretary Pankaj Sharma said that CICU might extend the camp for a few more days as per the demand of the industrialists.

Bindra inaugurates four camps

Chairman of the Punjab Youth Development Board (PYDB) Sukhwinder Singh Bindra on Saturday inaugurated four vaccination camps at Model Town Community Centre, Hero Ecotech Limited, Kay Jay Forging Limited and Garg Acrylics. He was accompanied by additional deputy commissioner (developement) Sandeep Kumar among others.

Bindra said that mass vaccination is the only way to build herd immunity and break the transmission chain of the infectious disease. He added that people must not believe rumours surrounding the vaccine as scientists have left no stone unturned to develop it to protect us from the disease.