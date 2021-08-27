Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 269 fresh Covid cases in HP
The active climbed to 2,077, while recoveries reached 2,07,063 after 247 people recuperated. (AP)
The active climbed to 2,077, while recoveries reached 2,07,063 after 247 people recuperated. (AP)
chandigarh news

269 fresh Covid cases in HP

Of the new cases, 69 were reported in Mandi, 43 in Kangra, 38 in Shimla, 36 in Hamirpur, 28 in Chamba, 14 in Bilaspur, nine each in Kinnaur and Solan, eight each in Kullu and Sirmaur, four in Lahaul-Spiti and three in Una
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Shimla
PUBLISHED ON AUG 27, 2021 01:52 AM IST

Himachal Pradesh recorded 269 fresh coronavirus infections on Thursday taking the state’s tally to 2,12,727, while the death toll mounted to 3,566 after three more patients succumbed to the contagion.

Of the new cases, 69 were reported in Mandi, 43 in Kangra, 38 in Shimla, 36 in Hamirpur, 28 in Chamba, 14 in Bilaspur, nine each in Kinnaur and Solan, eight each in Kullu and Sirmaur, four in Lahaul-Spiti and three in Una.

The active climbed to 2,077, while recoveries reached 2,07,063 after 247 people recuperated.

Kangra is the worst-hit district since the virus outbreak last year as its total case tally stands at 47,481 followed by Mandi and Shimla districts with 29,603and 26,492 cases, respectively.

Solan’s case tally reached 22,536 cases, Sirmaur 15,432, Hamirpur 15,176, Una 13,529, Chamba 13,401, Bilaspur 13,356, Kullu 9,455, Kinnaur 3,389 and Lahaul-Spiti 2,877

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
MOST READ
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.