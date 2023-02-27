2.6kg of heroin recovered from Pakistan border in Tarn Taran

The Border Security Force recovered five packets of heroin, weighing a total of 2.6kg, smuggled from Pakistan near Mehndipur village in Bhikhiwind sub division of Tarn Taran district on Monday. The five packets of heroin recovered by the Border Security Force from near Mehndipur village in Bhikhiwind sub division of Punjab’s Tarn Taran district on Monday. (HT Photo)

The recovery was made at 6.45am when BSF personnel detected the packets on the slope of a dhusi bundh (embankment) on the Indian side of the border fencing.

Also read: Punjab, HP police collaborate to knock drug smugglers out

“After a search, the troops recovered a total of five packets wrapped with yellow tape,” a BSF spokesperson said.

The seizure came a day after a China-made drone that flew in from Pakistan was shot down by BSF personnel on the border in Amritsar sector. The partially damaged drone, DJI Matrice, was found near the bundh after it was shot down.