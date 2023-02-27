Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 2.6kg of heroin recovered from Pakistan border in Tarn Taran

2.6kg of heroin recovered from Pakistan border in Tarn Taran

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 27, 2023 03:02 PM IST

Seizure comes day after China-made drone was shot down by BSF personnel on the Pakistan border in Amritsar sector

The Border Security Force recovered five packets of heroin, weighing a total of 2.6kg, smuggled from Pakistan near Mehndipur village in Bhikhiwind sub division of Tarn Taran district on Monday.

The five packets of heroin recovered by the Border Security Force from near Mehndipur village in Bhikhiwind sub division of Punjab’s Tarn Taran district on Monday. (HT Photo)
The five packets of heroin recovered by the Border Security Force from near Mehndipur village in Bhikhiwind sub division of Punjab’s Tarn Taran district on Monday. (HT Photo)

The recovery was made at 6.45am when BSF personnel detected the packets on the slope of a dhusi bundh (embankment) on the Indian side of the border fencing.

Also read: Punjab, HP police collaborate to knock drug smugglers out

“After a search, the troops recovered a total of five packets wrapped with yellow tape,” a BSF spokesperson said.

The seizure came a day after a China-made drone that flew in from Pakistan was shot down by BSF personnel on the border in Amritsar sector. The partially damaged drone, DJI Matrice, was found near the bundh after it was shot down.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 27, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out