26-year-old sentenced to 4 years of jail for assault, house break-in

Published on Nov 18, 2022 01:46 AM IST

Accused, a resident of Industrial Area, Chandigarh, was also fined ₹11,000 for breaking into the house of a neighbour, attempting to outrage her modesty and threatening her and her son on March 27, 2022

A 26-year-old Chandigarh man was sentenced to four years rigorous imprisonment for assault, house break-in. (HT FIle)
A 26-year-old Chandigarh man was sentenced to four years rigorous imprisonment for assault, house break-in. (HT FIle)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

A 26-year-old resident of Industrial Area was sentenced to four years rigorous imprisonment and a fine of 11,000 for breaking into the house of a neighbour, attempting to outrage her modesty and threatening her and her son on March 27, 2022.

As per the complaint submitted to the police, the victim works as a maid. At around 7 pm on March 27, the accused who lives in a jhuggi in Industrial Area broke into her house and tried to outrage her modesty. She raised an alarm and her son came into the room. The accused threatened to kill the duo before fleeing.

A complaint was registered at the Industrial Area police station under Sections 354 (assault to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrong­ful restraint) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

During trial, the accused claimed that he was being falsely implicated over an enmity. However, the court observed that nothing was brought on record to establish the version except his statement.

The accused was sentenced to three years rigorous imprisonment and fine of 8,000 for the offence committed under Section 354, four years rigorous imprisonment and 3,000 for the offence committed under Section 452 and two years of rigorous imprisonment for the offence under Section 506. The three sentences will run concurrently.

