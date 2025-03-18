27 new proposals to uplift state’s education system in Haryana’s budget

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday announced “27 new proposals” aimed to uplift the state’s education system in line with the National Education Policy and to make the quality of education in all government schools, colleges and universities the best in the country. Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini presenting the state's budget for 2025-26 at the Haryana Vidhan Sabha in Chandigarh on Monday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

“If agriculture is the backbone of our economy, then education and health are its two pillars. I firmly believe that a well-educated and healthy society will be the biggest contributor to the success of our goal of a developed Haryana,” Saini said as he proposed to set up 17 new model sanskriti schools within every 10 km radius in the state in the next financial year.

This move is expected to benefit students of various blocks such as Dabwali, Narnaul, Nagnal Chaudhary, Siwani, Hisar, Bhattu Kalan, Guhla and Pehowa.

Two government model sanskriti schools in each district will be developed as a centre of excellence in sports, and centre of excellence in skills, while one government college in each district will be developed as a model sanskriti college. These model sanskriti colleges will uphold excellent educational standards, provide dedicated teaching facilities, and focus on student welfare, chief minister assured.

There are 12 government schools operating in double shifts in Ambala, Kaithal, Kurukshetra, Fatehabad, Charkhi Dadri and Mahendragarh districts. These schools will be brought back to single shift by developing necessary infrastructure. If this initiative proves successful, in that case from 2026-27 other schools running in double shifts in other districts will also be included in this scheme, Saini said.

A new science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) lab will be set up in 615 government senior secondary schools. In these labs, students up to Class 12 will be taught modern technologies such as robotics, 3D printing, and AI.

“Just like our children win medals in international and national competitions in sports competitions, there is no reason why they cannot do the same in Math Olympiad,” Saini said and announced to start “Haryana Math Olympiad” to promote mathematical thinking among the students of the state.

The students of class 10 to 12, studying in both government and private schools will be able to participate in it. The students securing first, second, and third positions will get ₹1 lakh, ₹51,000, and ₹25,000 awards respectively. All students securing positions from fourth to 100 will receive an honorarium of ₹10,000.

Brilliant students from Classes 6 to 12 will be taken on a tour of technical institutes such as ISRO, DRDO and the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre.

A third language will be introduced in the curriculum for Classes 9-10 in 2025-26. Saini said that to encourage students to create their own start-ups, entrepreneurship competitions will be held in every district from the next academic session and ₹1 lakh will be given to selected teams to help them convert their ideas into a business model.

The CCTV cameras will be installed in 1,497 government schools like PM Shri school, Model Sanskriti School, and every cluster school, while government will make it mandatory for the first and second-class officers of every department to visit a government school every month and spend time engaging with students.

In a bid to encourage competition among polytechnic institutes, a reward scheme will be introduced. These institutes will be evaluated based on various parameters such as placement records, examination results, availability of machinery and equipment, staff position, discipline, sports etc. The institute will be awarded ₹50 lakh, ₹25 lakh and ₹10 lakh respectively for securing first three positions.

While industry-academia partnerships will be made mandatory in all universities and colleges to enhance the employability of youth, at least 10% of the courses will be converted into the “Earn while learn” model, where training will be provided in collaboration with industries. “Each student selected under this scheme will receive a monthly honorarium of ₹6,000,” Saini said proposing a budget of ₹36 crore to ensure the successful implementation of this initiative.

Other points

Two engineering institutes of the state government at Nilokheri (Karnal) and Panniwala Mota (Sirsa) to be upgraded as the Haryana Institute of Technology (HIT). Under Mukhyamantri Yuva Kaushal Samman Yojana, 2,000 final-year graduate and postgraduate students from the state will be provided internship opportunities in reputed industries and companies. They will also be given an honorarium of ₹10,000 per month during this period.