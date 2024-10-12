271 degrees conferred during IIT Jammu’s 5th convocation ceremony

A total of 271 students of the Indian Institute of Technology, Jammu, were awarded degrees on Saturday during the fifth convocation ceremony. Students with their degrees at IIT Jammu on Saturday. The cohort 178 BTech, 63 MTech, 14 MSc and 16 PhD students. (HT Photo)

Rimjhim Agarwal from the department of chemical engineering earned the President gold medal for getting the highest grades among undergraduate students.

The cohort of 271 included 178 BTech, 63 MTech, 14 MSc and 16 PhD students

The ceremony was presided over by Srikanth Nadhamuni, founder CTO aadhaar. chief executive officer (CEO) of Khosla Labs and managing trustee of eGov Foundation.

Nadhamuni encouraged the new graduates to embrace the challenges of the future, cultivate a spirit of lifelong learning and dedicate themselves to the advancement of the nation.

IIT Jammu director Manoj Singh Gaur congratulated the graduates during his address.

“As they embark on their next journey, I wish them all the best for their future endeavors, knowing that they will continue to illuminate the name of IIT Jammu and make us proud.” said Manoj.

Institute unveils sculpture

IIT Jammu unveiled a new sculpture, titled ‘Aroha: Ascent towards Excellence’ dedicated to the class of 2024.

The work of art signifies the transformative power of education, guiding students to rise above limitations, embrace challenges as opportunities and shine with intellectual curiosity, creativity and critical thinking.

The director’s gold medal was conferred upon Devin from the department of mechanical engineering.

The institute gold medal was awarded to Soham Naik for the inter-disciplinary programme offered jointly by mechanical engineering and chemical engineering departments.