2,750 crore to drive better quality roads across Haryana: PwD minister

The riding quality and condition of 1,425 roads, spanning 4,655 km across Haryana, will be improved at a cost of ₹2,750 crore by September, said Haryana public works department (PWD) minister Dr Banwari Lal while addressing a press conference following a review meeting with senior officers of the department at the PWD Rest House, Sector 1, in Panchkula on Wednesday. Haryana public works department minister Dr Banwari Lal said he has reviewed various ongoing road-related works and projects in districts of the state and directed the officers to complete them on time. (HT Photo)

The minister said the repair of roads by way of patchwork of about 3,400 km has been carried out from March 1 to June 30 in the state. This includes 51 state highways, covering 680 km at a cost of ₹600 crore, 43 major district roads covering 725 km at a cost of ₹500 crore and 1,331 other district roads covering 3,250 km at a cost of ₹1,650 crore.

Additionally, about 700 km of village roads will be improved under the NABARD Loan Assistance Scheme during 2024-25.

‘Complete works in time bound manner’

The minister said he has reviewed various ongoing road-related works and projects in districts of the state and directed the officers to complete them on time. He also stressed the importance of maintaining quality in the work, making it clear that any compromise on quality will not be tolerated.