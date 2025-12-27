2,781 fined for encroachment in Chandigarh this month

The enforcement branch of the Chandigarh municipal corporation has intensified its drive against temporary encroachments across various parts of the city to ensure smooth pedestrian movement, unobstructed streets, and strict compliance with civic regulations. The Chandigarh municipal corporation appealed to vendors and the general public to extend full cooperation in this initiative. (HT Photo)

During the period from December 1 to December 25,2025, the enforcement field staff carried out regular and special drives, during which a total of 2,781 challans were issued to violators found encroaching upon public land in contravention of the applicable municipal laws and regulations.

The commissioner, Chandigarh municipal corporation, has categorically directed that all illegal vendors operating in the city shall be removed and that no leniency shall be shown towards anyone found violating civic norms. All registered street vendors have been instructed to remove their articles, equipment and tarpaulins from their designated vending sites immediately after the permitted vending hours.

However, on the request of representatives of registered street vendors, the municipal corporation has been given time of seven days (upto Jan 1, 2026) to registered street vendors for removing their articles, tarpaulins from their registered vending sites after 10 pm. It has been made clear that after Jan 1, 2026, any articles, equipment, or tarpaulins found lying at vending sites beyond 10 pm shall be removed by the enforcement branch without any further notice.

Further, all registered street vendors who are not vending from their allotted sites have been directed to operate strictly from their designated vending locations with immediate effect.

In addition to routine enforcement activities, special enforcement drives are also being conducted to ensure the effective removal of temporary encroachments and to maintain cleanliness, safety and orderliness of public spaces throughout the city.

The Chandigarh municipal corporation appeals to vendors and the general public to extend full cooperation in this initiative aimed at improving civic amenities and ensuring adherence to established municipal regulations.