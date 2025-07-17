27-yr-old hotel owner beaten to death in Haryana’s Hisar

A 27-year-old hotel owner was beaten to death by unknown persons on Tuesday night in Hisar, police said. The victim was rushed to a private hospital where he was declared dead, the police added. (File)

The deceased has been identified as Paras, alias Dixit, they said, adding that the incident took place around 8.30 pm on Tuesday when two men entered the hotel and started thrashing Paras.

“He ran away for some distance and but the assailants chased him. He was beaten to death. His family members said that Paras got married six-year ago and he was father of a one and a half-year-old son. He was rushed to a private hospital, where he was declared dead,” said Hisar police spokesman Vikas Kumar.

The spokesman said that the victim had a fight with some persons a few months ago and the police is suspecting them behind the crime, adding that a manhunt has been launched to arrest the attackers. Though the attackers have been identified, the police cannot reveal their identity during due to the ongoing investigation, he added.