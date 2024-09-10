28 hospitalised as Hoshiarpur sees 132 diarrhoea, cholera cases

As many as four cases of cholera and 128 fresh cases of diarrhoea were reported in Hoshiarpur’s Bhim Nagar and surrounding colonies on Tuesday. Around 28 patients have been hospitalised. Over 220 diarrhoea cases have been reported since Sunday evening when residents reported symptoms of water-borne diseases. A team of district administration distributing potable water in diarrhoea-hit areas in Hoshiarpur. (HT photo)

The district authorities have snapped the water supply in the affected areas and have been providing water through tankers. Hoshiarpur civil surgeon Dr Pawan Kumar said the leakage points in the main water supply line were identified and the work to plug the same has been completed but restarting the water supply should take place only after water sample reports come out. He said multiple health teams have been conducting door-to-door survey to examine people.

“We have found 110 patients having diarrhoea symptoms. They have been administered medicines. Twenty-eight patients were admitted in public health facilities on Tuesday. Their condition is stable,” he said.

He added that 18 stool samples were collected and four persons were found cholera positive. “These patients are under constant medical observation,” he said.

The health department, in assistance with water supply and sanitation departments, had collected 14 water samples and the test reports will be out on Wednesday.

Dr Pawan Kumar said the department has been distributing chlorine tablets and ORS among the households, besides spreading awareness about the disease.

Hoshiarpur deputy commissioner Komal Mittal held a meeting with officials of the health department and the municipal corporation and directed them to initiate immediate steps to control the outbreak. “The officials must ensure that all the necessary steps are taken to avoid any further outbreak,” she added.