28 Pak Hindus overstay visa, stopped at Wagah

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
Aug 12, 2023 12:51 AM IST

Sources said they tried to return to their country on Thursday, but the immigration officials stopped them for overstaying in India without informing the police

At least 28 Pakistan Hindus have been stopped from crossing over to Pakistan via Attari-Wagah border for overstaying their visas in India.

The Pak Hindus stopped while trying to cross over at Wagah border after they overstayed their visa. (HT Photo)

Sources said they tried to return to their country on Thursday, but the immigration officials stopped them for overstaying in India without informing the police.

The group, including eight women and 11 children, had been staying outside a temple situated near the Attari integrated check post (ICP), which facilitates the movement of passengers from India to Pakistan and vice-versa.

Sources said they had come to India on 25-day visa around three months ago for pilgrimage to various shrines. Their visa was for Jodhpur in Rajasthan, but they visited several other locations too, said sources.

“They didn’t inform the Jodhpur police about their arrival and departure, and due to this, immigration officials have barred them from leaving the country,” said a Punjab Police source who looks after border affairs.

He said the immigration officials have informed the Rajasthan police and are waiting for clearance.

Hindu jatha leader Tekam Das said, “We stayed in Jodhpur only and didn’t inform the local police due to lack of knowledge. Our family members who live in Pakistan have been waiting for our return. The Indian government should allow us to go back.”

Saturday, August 12, 2023
