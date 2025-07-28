Search
28-year-old Una youth shot dead

ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala
Published on: Jul 28, 2025 05:20 am IST

A 28-year-old man was shot dead in broad daylight at Basal in Himachal Pradesh’s Una district on Sunday, police said.

The victim was taken to hospital where he was declared brought dead. (File)
The deceased has been identified as Rakesh Kumar, of Una, said police, adding that he was at a barber shop when the incident happened.

The incident took place around 1.45 pm when two unidentified assailants opened fire on the victim, who was at a barber shop. The gunmen were on a bike and wearing helmets.

Kumar was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. Following the incident, police immediately reached the spot and started probe.

Una superintendent of police (SP) Amit Yadav said investigation has been started to identify and apprehend the accused.

