29 IPS, HPS officers reshuffled in Haryana

In a reshuffle involving 29 IPS and HPS officers, Haryana government on Thursday posted additional director general of police (ADGP) Shrikant Jadhav as ADGP of police complex in Madhuban of Karnal district. The state government also issued transfer and posting orders of 42 HPS officers in the rank of DSPs. (HT Photo)

Matta Ravi Kiran, who was ADGP (prisons), has been posted as ADGP (Hisar range) in place of ADGP Jadhav.

As per the official orders among other officers transferred are, DIG Simardeep Singh who has been posted as DIG (State Narcotic Control Bureau) and Manbir Singh (DCP, Manesar) will now hold the post of DCP (headquarter) Sonepat.

Pooja Vashisht, who was DCP (Central Faridabad) has been posted as SP of Dadri; Jasleen Kaur, ASP (Palwal) will be DCP (Central) Faridabad; and Deepak Kumar Jewaria, ASP (Ambala) will hold the post of DCP (Manesar) in Gurugram.

Bhupinder Singh, DCP (West Gurugram) has been posted as Commandant of 5th Battalion in HAP Madhuban; Ravinder Kumar Tomar, HPS, has been posted as DCP Gohana (Sonepat); Narinder Singh, HPS, will be DCP-crime (Sonepat) and Karan Goyal, HPS will be DCP West Gurugram.

Nitika Gahlaut, HPS, who was SP Dadri has been posted as SP State Crime Record Bureau (SCRB),with additional charge of SP Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau (HSNCB).

Medhan Bhushan, who was additional SP Rohtak has been posted as Commandant of 4th IRB Manesar; ASP Mayank Mishra will go to Palwal as additional SP.

Logesh Kumar, who was ASP Bhiwani has been posted as additional SP Rohtak; Prabina (ASP Mahendergarh) will be additional SP Karnal.

As per the transfer orders, Vinod Kumar, SP Traffic Karnal has been posted as Commandant of 4th Battalion Madhuban; Dhaarna Yadav, HPS, will be SP (State crime branch) and SP (women safety).

Meanwhile, the state government also issued transfer and posting orders of 42 HPS officers in the rank of DSPs.