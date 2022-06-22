29 MLAs attend workshop on gender responsive governance in Dharamshala

Twenty-nine women legislators participated in a three-day workshop on gender responsive governance that kicked off in Dharamshala on Wednesday.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) had organised the workshop in collaboration with the National Gender and Child centre and Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA).MLAs from Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand attended the workshop.

In the course of the workshop, MLAs will attend sessions on effective leadership, inclusive governance, an overview of gender-based violence with special focus on trafficking, gender sensitive and inclusive communication and emotional intelligence.

Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel was the chief guest. She addressed the conference virtually. NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma said, “Every woman is a leader and there is no need to teach women leadership. All we need to do is polish our skills. Therefore, this program was conceptualised and developed with an aim to promote capacity-building of women leaders.”

Under ‘She Is A Changemaker’ project, the commission has organised 49 training batches in eight states.