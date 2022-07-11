29 more infected with Covid in Ludhiana, no new fatality
The district reported 29 Covid cases on Sunday, however, no new virus-related fatality came to fore on the day.
Ludhiana currently has 160 active cases, of which 151 patients are in home isolation. As many as eight patients are undergoing treatment at a private facility, while one patient is admitted in a government health facility.
Ludhiana has so far recorded 1,10,715 Covid infections, of which 1,08,261 people have successfully defeated the virus and 2,294 patients have succumbed to it.
-
Will not allow Haryana to construct assembly building in Chandigarh: Minister
Patiala: Punjab health and medical education minister Chetan Singh Jauramajra on Sunday said the Haryana government will not be allowed to build an assembly building in Chandigarh. Punjab and Haryana governments share the Vidhan Sabha complex which is next to the Punjab and Haryana civil secretariat in Chandigarh, the joint capital of two states. Speaking to reporters at Samana in Patiala district, Jauramajra said Chandigarh always belonged to Punjab and will remain so.
-
Paddy sowing: Punjab agri dept misses target to double area under DSR technique
Chandigarh : The Punjab agriculture department has failed to meet the target of doubling the area under the direct seeding of rice (DSR) technique for paddy sowing this kharif season against the last year's 6-lakh hectare mark even as 90% of paddy sowing, including the aromatic premium variety basmati, is over in the state. With DSR, paddy seeds are sown directly with machine.
-
BJP seen as powerful alternative in Punjab: Union minister Meghwal
Meghwal was on a visit to Amritsar as part of efforts to expand the party base for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He was recently appointed as the incharge of Amritsar, Jalandhar and Gurdaspur constituencies in the state. He said the people of Punjab are seeing BJP as a powerful alternative in the state. This has been a demand of the people and traders of Punjab for a long time.
-
4 PWD officials suspended for road construction amid heavy rain in Hoshiarpur
Hoshiarpur : The Punjab government has suspended four officials of the public works department (PWD) for carrying out road construction in Hoshiarpur district amid heavy rain. Tarsem Singh (sub-divisional engineer), Vipan Kumar (junior engineer), and junior engineers Parveen Kumar and Jasbir Singh were placed under suspension on Saturday with immediate effect. The road was being built in Sherpur Dako village of Hoshiarpur during the downpour.
-
Batala MLA’s PA, kin among three killed in road mishap
Three persons, including a personal assistant (PA) of Batala MLA Amansher Singh Kalsi and his relative, were killed in a road accident on the outskirts of Batala, which falls in the Gurdaspur district, during the wee hours of Sunday. The victims were identified as Kalsi's PA Updesh Kumar of Dola Nangal village, Gurleen Singh of Delhi, a relative of the MLA, and Sunil Kumar of Batala.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics