297 FIRs for hate speech in Haryana in 10 years

472 arrested, 502 URLs removed Haryana chief minister Nayab SIngh Saini. (Sourced)

The Haryana government has registered 297 first information reports (FIRs) over the last 10 years against individuals and social media handles accused of spreading hatred and disturbing communal harmony, chief minister Nayab Singh Saini informed the state assembly.

In a statement placed on the table of the House, government stated that a total of 297 FIRs have been registered in the state against hate speeches and social media handles etc. which vitiated the peaceful atmosphere and spread hatred in society during the last 10 years (2015 to 2024).

According to the district-wise data, Mewat recorded the highest number of cases at 46, followed by Gurugram (40), Yamunanagar (27), Rohtak (24), and Faridabad (22). Other districts with notable cases include Palwal (19), Bhiwani (14), Hansi (12), Jhajjar (11), Kaithal (10), Hisar and Jind ( 9 each), Ambala (8), Panipat and Rewari (7 each), and Sonepat (6). Panchkula, Kurukshetra, and Karnal reported the lowest numbers, with five each and four cases, respectively.

To counter hate speech and inflammatory content, the government has taken legal action, resulting in the arrest of 472 individuals over the last decade. Additionally, 502 URLs containing hate content were removed from the internet during this period.

The data was presented in response to a query by Nuh MLA Aftab Ahmed, who had sought details of the number of FIRs registered by the government against hate speeches and social media handles etc. for vitiating the peaceful atmosphere and spreading hatred in society during the last 10 years in the state.

The MLA also wanted to know if any action was taken by the government against such persons, media channels, social media handles.