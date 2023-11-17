29th Punjab Open Ladies Golf Championship: Guntash retains title for second year

The fancied Guntash Sandhu showed off her prowess on the final day to walk away with the title of the 29th Punjab Open Ladies Golf Championship held at the Chandigarh Golf Club on Thursday. Winners of 29th Punjab Open Ladies Amateur Golf Championship with their awards at Chandigarh Golf Club on Thursday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

Guntash carded a second two-under-par, 70 to successfully defend her title, winning with a total of eight-under-par, 208.

“I am happy with my performance and am thrilled to win the trophy for the second year running. I will continue to work on my game and come back stronger next year,” said Guntash.

Shrestha Shukla finished second with a total of seven-over-par, 223 for three days, while Hazel Chauhan finished the tournament in third place, two strokes behind with a total of 225.

The Neelu Chopra Cup, for the overall nett winner, was won by Manpreet Sandhu who tied with Neetha Gilganchi with a nett score of 208. Manpreet won on the basis of a better back nine.

Manpreet Sandhu also won the Silver Salver Nett prize for Handicap 0-18.

Subra Mishra won Silver Bowl gross with a 54-hole total of 277, while Swatantar Ratia finished in second place with a total of 281.

The Silver Bowl nett, for handicap 19-25, was won by Geeta Kushwaha with a nett score of 220.

The Bronze Plate Gross was won by Neetha Gilganchi with a total of 290 and Kulwinder Dhindsa in second place at 323.

The Bronze Plate nett (26-36) was won by Jaswinder Gill with a nett score of 225.

The Seniors Challenge, gross prize was won by Pauline JM Singh with a total of 177. Pauline, who led on day one, maintained her lead to comfortably clinch the title. The Seniors Challenge nett prize was won by Swatantar Ratia at 185.

Swatantar Ratia also took home the trophy for the Super Seniors Gross winner, while Simran

Harika won the nett category exclusively for lady golfers over 70 years of age.

Guntash Sandhu won the junior shield with a total of 138, and Shrestha was the runner-up at 147.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON